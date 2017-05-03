Chenango Valley CSD Proposes 2017-18 Budget

Around a dozen people showed up to the Chenango Valley High School library to hear school officials lay out the details of their 2017-18 budget proposal.

The budget was broken down into three sections - administrative, program and capital. Overall the 2017-18 budget totals $37,342,387, which is $1,600,875 more than last year's.

Administrative

Every function saw at least a $3,500 increase over last year's budget. The biggest changes will be an additional $84,580 to Supervision/Curriculum Development and $89,789 more towards Employee Benefits.

Function/Amount/Difference From 2016-17

Board of Education $42,762 $3,566 District Administration $363,436 $12,029 Business Office & Finance $735,578 $39,943 Central Services $539,415 $29,180 Supervision/Curriculum Development $949,024 $84,580 Employee Benefits $1,078,093 $89,789 TOTAL $3,708,308 $259,087

Program

The Program Component makes up the majority of the budget (73.4%). Programs such as paying teachers ($206,829) and Instructional Media ($225,405) saw the biggest increases from 2016-17. While Pupil Personnel Services (-$13,508) took the biggest hit out of the entire budget.

Function/Amount/Difference From 2016-17

Teaching - Regular School $8,923,944 $206,829 Instruction - Special Programs $4,899,605 $55,355 Instruction - Special School $255,000 $0 Instructional Media $2,0006,159 $225,405 Pupil Personnel Services $1,024,287 -$13,508 Co-curricular & Athletics $663,770 $73,270 Transportation $1,052,951 $2,488 Interfund Transfer Special Aid & Cafe Funds $25,500 $5,000 Community Services $7,900 $200 Employee Benefits $8,578,595 $231,434 TOTAL $27,397,611 $786,473

Capital

The biggest change in the Capital Component is to the Debt Service. There is an additional $537,293 in this year's budget towards the debt than in 2016-17. Most of the debt was incurred for the current capital project. A majority of the increase is offset by an increase in building aid revenue, according to the school.

Function/Amount/Difference From 2016-17

Operations & Maintenance $2,201,392 $6,679 Debt Service $3,188,622 $537,293 Employee Benefits $738,954 $11,227 Refund of Taxes $7,500 $0 Interfund Transfer to Capital $100,000 $0 TOTAL $6,236,468 $555,315

Based on New York State Tax Cap Law, school districts are restricted from raising property taxes by more than 2% each year in order to help fund the budget. Community members felt the School District did they best they could considering that barrier.

"I'm impressed with the amount of work that they put into making this budget and keeping the restraints that are presented by the State - keeping to those parameters," said Mary Jane Paske, Grandparent of Children in the District.

She added all of her disappointment was directed at the State for not allowing more money into the schools in order to benefit the students.

"I'm disappointed that the State doesn't allow for more spending for our children to have more programs in enriched classrooms and for teachers to have more money to work with," said Paske.

CV Superintendent, David Gill, was proud of the work the school board did on presenting the budget and while he agrees with Paske that the restrictions are tough, he understands why they're in place.

"The restrictions are always good to control expenses, but when it restricts that growth of a budget, it does provide challenges for a school district," said Gill.

When crafting the budget he felt growth was the most important factor they could provide for the future.

"We asked, how do we continue to grow and provide for the programs we do have and how do we expand those programs?" said Gill.

Superintendent Gill said the reaction from the crowd was overall very positive and had only praises for the Chenango Valley community.

"Our community has been always supportive of our budgets and they appreciate what we do offer in the world of education," said Gill.

In addition to the overall budget proposal, there are three Propositions that the school district is asking voters to consider.

Library

The school district is looking to increase funding to the Fenton Free Library by $30,000. Back in May, 2014, the Chenango Valley community voted to support a proposition that provided funding to the library every year.

The New York State Education Law permits libraries withing the boundaries of a school district to have the right to place a separate funding proposition on the district's ballot, which the Fenton Library did this year.

The jump from $85,000 to $115,000 should only increase property taxes by $0.04 per $1,000 or $4.00 per household that's assessed at $100,000.

"The upgrade is still less than pizza to support the local library," said Shelley Dionne, Fenton Library Board Member.

She believes it's a small price to pay for an organization that has thousands of people walk in their doors throughout the year.

"Just like the district has restrictions on salaries, we are faced with the New York State increase in minimum wage and for a non-for-profit organization, it hurts our budget," said Dionne.

She said this proposition accounts for around 97% of the increase that the library is asking for.

Buses

The school district is looking to buy two new 66-passenger buses for no more than $250,000 total.

Chenango Valley has around 30 buses with a long-range plan to replace an average of three buses a year once they reach 10 years or 100,000 miles, according to the school district.

Through the district's transportation aid ratio, approximately 80% of the costs incurred through the bus plan will be reimbursed.

Small Capital Outlay Project

The budget includes a $100,000 'Transfer to Capital' option each year that allows the district to take advantage of a state reimbursement program for smaller capital projects. The school believes a $100,000 project will result in a new cost of approximately $16,600.

The plan is to renovate the pool, since it will already be shut down for other construction activities according to the school district. This project will replace the valves on the pool system piping, add an exhaust to the pool filter room, replace the corroding electrical valves, and purchase a new hot water heater.

Members of the Chenango Valley community can vote on the proposed budget on May 16, from noon through 9:00 p.m. at the CV High School.

For more information on the 2017-18 budget, visit the Chenango Valley School District website.