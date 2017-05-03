  • Home

Broome Sheriff's Need Public's Help in Identifying Woman

BROOME COUNTY, NY -

Broome County Sheriff's are asking for your help in identifying the woman in these photos they say is being sought in connection with the use of counterfeit money.  The incident occurred on April 27th in the Town of Chenango.  Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call the Detective division at 
778-1196.