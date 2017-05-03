Rumble Ponies sneak by Rubber Ducks

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies blanked the Akron RubberDucks, 1-0, Wednesday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. Patrick Biondi’s fifth-inning RBI single proved to be game’s lone tally, while the Rumble Pony relievers held Akron scoreless for the second straight day. Binghamton earns its fourth consecutive win and first series sweep.

David Thompson’s fifth-inning leadoff double set the table for Biondi and what would be the game-winning hit. With two outs, Biondi hit a blooper into shallow right field. Second baseman Todd Hankins tracked backwards, while right fielder Mike Pappy sprinted in, but the ball fell between the defenders, scoring Thompson from third.

From there, the Rumble Ponies bullpen took over. Kelly Secrest was summoned in the middle of the sixth inning with one out and one on. After striking out Bobby Bradley and walking Yu Chang, Secrest induced a groundball to third base. Thompson dove to his left to snag the hard-hit grounder and make the play, stranding a pair of RubberDucks.

Following Tim Peterson’s flawless eighth inning, Alberto Baldonado was tasked with earning saves on consecutive days. With the potential tying run on third and go-ahead run on first, Baldonado got Joe Sever to ground out, giving Binghamton a 1-0 win.

Corey Oswalt (3-2) won his third straight start, tossing 5-1/3 innings of three hit ball with six strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies (13-9) begin a seven-day eight-game road trip in New Hampshire on Thursday night at 6:05 PM. RHP Casey Delgado takes the hill against Fisher Cats RHP Sean Reid-Foley. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 5:50 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton has won six of seven games…the Rumble Ponies are 5-1 in one-run games…Alberto Baldonado extended his scoreless streak to 13-2/3 innings…Tim Peterson extended his scoreless streak to 11-2/3 innings

Tickets for the game and Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

