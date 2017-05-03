Local Nursing Home Copes During Power Outage

Power at the United Methodist Homes' (UMH) Hilltop Campus was fully restored shortly before 5:45 Wednesday evening, according to nursing home officials -- after more than 42 hours without full power caused by Monday's storm.

Crews could be seen working on power lines outside the nursing home on Wednesday.

Residents in the United Methodist Homes' Hilltop Campus on Deyo Hill Road were among around 2,000 Broome County NYSEG customers still without power as of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Nursing home officials told Fox 40 it went out around 7:00 p.m. Monday, but said back-up generator power had helped keep operations going and prevented safety concerns.

"Our main kitchens are all functioning, our elevators are functioning, and we have back-up electrical power outlets that are set up so that any necessary medical equipment can be plugged into the electrical outlet and receive power," said UMH Hilltop Campus Executive Director Ron Patti.

Among things not backed by the generator, Patti said, were lights in about 90 of the independent living residents' rooms and automatic powered doors.

"I think everybody has just, you know, jumped into it and we've done our thing and we've been alright. As soon as they get it all powered up we'll be able to go on with our activities and our lives," said Beverly Jones, UMH Hilltop Campus resident.

Patti said it takes a good attitude and teamwork to handle these types of scenerios.

"With the planning and the preparation of the team here at Hilltop, we're ready to handle just about any type of weather or emergency situation," said Patti.

As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, just over 4,400 NYSEG customers were without power in Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Tioga Counties.