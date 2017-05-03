Brooklyn Nine-Nine One Hour Special - Tuesday Night Starting at 8:00 p.m. on FOX 40

Captain Holt’s mom (guest star L. Scott Caldwell) seeks support from the precinct after her house is robbed. Meanwhile, Terry, Rosa and Boyle remodel the breakroom and Amy teaches Gina how to change her own car tire. Then, Jake and Rosa try to earn the respect of their idol, Lieutenant Melanie Hawkins (guest star Gina Gershon), while Charles, Terry and Gina test different parenting methods to resolve a conflict between Scully and Hitchcock in the all-new, special one-hour “Your Honor/The Slaughterhouse” episode of BROOKLYN NINE-NINE airing Tuesday, May 16 at 8:00 p.m. on FOX 40!