Lyme On The Rise: How To Avoid Infection

Lyme Disease is on the rise in New York State, and Broome County is urging residents to take precautions before heading outside. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a steady increase in Lyme cases over the past ten years. The Broome County Health Department says their data mirrors that rise and they estimate about 30% of ticks in the county carry the disease.

"They can kind of be the size of a sesame seed or a poppy seed," says Victoria Perkins, Senior Public Health Sanitarian.

So small, but all it takes is one tick bite and you could be infected with Lyme, leading to serious health complications.

"Inflammation in the nerves that cause certain muscles that those nerves control to become paralyzed," says Christopher Ryan, Broome County Medical Director.

The number of cases in Broome County in 2016 aren't available yet, but the Health Department expects at least a 30% increase over the 209 recorded in 2015.

So how can you protect yourself? Before heading outside, spray clothing with repellents like Permethrin and use DEET on exposed skin. Also know where ticks might be hiding.

"They like the leaf litter and the low lying vegetation," says Perkins.

If you are bitten, removing the tick within 36 hours drastically reduces risk of infection. If you aren't sure how long a tick has been on you, or if a rash appears around the bite, see a doctor immediately.