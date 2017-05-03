Raymond Corporation Donates Forklifts to Assist American Red Cross

American Red Cross warehouses across the nation have received a generous lift, thanks to a donation from a local company.

On Wednesday, the Greene, NY-based Raymond Corporation announced the donation of 11 forklifts to ten Red Cross warehouses throughout the country.

The organization is working with its authorized network of Sales and Service Centers to donate new and renewed designs of Raymond® Model 8210 walkie pallet trucks to the following locations:

American Red Cross, Pomona, California – Raymond Handling Solutions

American Red Cross, Union City, Georgia – Carolina Handling

American Red Cross, Lansing, Michigan – Andersen Material Handling

American Red Cross, Toledo, Ohio – Andersen Material Handling

American Red Cross, St. Paul, Minnesota – Associated Integrated Supply Chain Solutions

American Red Cross, St. Louis, Missouri – Heubel Shaw Material Handling Solutions

American Red Cross, McCarran, Nevada – Raymond Handling Concepts Corp.

American Red Cross, Carlisle, Pennsylvania – Pengate Handling Systems

American Red Cross, Nashville, Tennessee – Brauer Material Handling

American Red Cross, Arlington, Texas - Malin

Officials say the forklifts, with a total value of more than $37,000, will be used to efficiently move and transport emergency supplies, water, and other necessities within each warehouse.

"The increased efficiency will help us to get much needed relief and support to families who have no where else to go during disasters. As we speak, we have several shelters open in the Midwest due to tornadoes and flooding," said Rosie Taravella, regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Western and Central NY.

"When you have six states under water like we do right now, our warehouses are very busy, and it's a lot of cost. If we didn't have them donated, we'd probably have to rent them and that's a huge cost also," Taravella added.

"We support many different charities and organizations here in Upstate New York. Our dealer network and our service centers, also do similar things. We thought we would coordinate it a little bit better this time, and we'd had some discussions here with the local Red Cross chapter about how we could do that. So it all worked out and came together," said Michael Field, CEO of Raymond Corporation.

Officials say the forklifts have already started being delivered to the warehouses.