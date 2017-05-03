Broome County State of Emergency Lifted

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has lifted the county's State of Emergency as of noon on Wednesday.

According to county representatives, the "public safety hazards that were created by the storm on May 1 have been resolved."

Officials say the Office of Emergency Services is continuing to work closely with NYSEG as they keep restoring power.

"NYSEG is still anticipating the vast majority of residents will have their power restored today with any remaining residents restored tomorrow," according to the County Executive's Office.

Garnar's Office says dry ice and water distribution will continue until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to county officials, while there were over 17,000 residents without power during the storm's peak -- there are currently less than 3,000. Officials say there were about 100 impassable roads, but five that were still impacted as of noon Wednesday.

The County Executive's Office says the 911 center received over 2000 storm related calls and dispatched responders to nearly 700 incidents.

Officials say the Emergency Operations Center has worked in partnership with several agencies -- including NYSEG, the NYS Office of Emergency Management, the NYS Department of Transportation, NYS Police, the American Red Cross, the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the Broome County Health Department, and the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Throughout the State of Emergency, Garnar's Office emphasized that it was not a travel ban -- but urged residents to remain cautious while driving.