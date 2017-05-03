Cuomo Signs Record School Aid Funding

Governor Cuomo on Wednesday signed legislation that gives schools a record $25.8 billion in state funding, up $1.1 billion from last year's budget, or 4.4 percent. Included in the package is $700 million in aid owed to New York's poorest districts, as part of a 2002 court ruling on the formula used to distribute school aid. It is half the amount New York's Board of Regents recommended.

School districts in the Southern Tier will see a $43.6 million hike in aid, which includes a $23.6 million increase in foundation aid. Districts, which are required to keep property tax increases below two percent, welcomed the additional funding.

The education spending package includes $800 million for pre-kindergarten students in high-need areas and $35 million in new funding for after-school programs in communities with high rates of child poverty.

The budget also includes $400,000 for the second round of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Program.