BU Administration Offices Emptied As Students Overtake Building

The doors to the Couper Administration building on Binghamton University's campus are plastered with signs opposing the blue-light project. The project is a joint effort between the college and the City of Binghamton to install a blue-light safety system downtown. A campus security officer posted outside the door says he is not allowed to open them. Only the students camped out in the building's lobby can grant permission to anyone wishing to get inside.

Knocking on the doors, our Fox 40 crew was able to gain access. About a dozen sleeping bags and pillows litter the floor, students are stretched out on cots and charging their cellphones in the hallways. This is the fourth day of the sit-in. All the offices have been vacated, leaving just the protestors and a few campus police officers alone in the building.

"They had actually decided to reallocate all of their departments rather than meet with their students," says protestor Mary Lister, "To us, that shows a level of disrespect and lack of concern for students."

The protestors say installing a blue-light system downtown is ineffective and shouldn't be done without the approval of students and Binghamton residents. Blue lights are used by colleges across the country. They are safety stations with a phone or button to allow communication with local police. The system allows police to know the location of a student requesting help.

The collaborative project between the city and college was announced by Mayor Rich David in March. The project would install blue-lights and security cameras in the city's west side.

"A lot of people have cell phones at this point, they use their cell phones. And a lot of other campuses are taking down their blue light systems rather than putting more up and they're instead replacing them with phone apps, safe ride programs," says Lister.

Binghamton University says they have included students in the discussion about the 2017-18 budget and their focus remains on "being a good community partner and providing support to our students who live off-campus as well as on-campus." The following statements were issued by the university in response to the protest.

FIRST STATEMENT:

"We have earmarked funds in the 2017-18 budget to improve student safety. We have welcomed and received student input and have also invited the Student Association and Graduate Student Organization to offer recommendations. At this stage, the University is exploring impact aid for the City of Binghamton and has requested that the aid, if allocated, be directed at initiatives that improve safety for students living off campus. Final budget decisions are in flux and possible funding allocations will be determined this coming fall." -Ryan Yarosh / University Spokesperson

SECOND STATEMENT:

Binghamton University has a deep connection to the surrounding community through its students, faculty and staff, its facilities, programs, research and other contributions. Those connections create many contexts for University, community interaction. Most recently, discussions the University has had with the City of Binghamton about possible university support for City improvements aimed at public safety have stirred some controversy on campus. The University’s goals have been and remain simple and clear: We aim to be a good community partner and to provide support to our students who live off-campus as well as on-campus.

Given concerns with what is now referred to as the “blue light project”, the University will not now provide funding specifically directed at this project. We did agree in principle to provide some support this year to the City of Binghamton and want to honor in some way that commitment. Separately from the recent controversy, we have begun discussing establishing a Town/ Gown Advisory Board with the following broad goals:

Foster improved communication and collaboration between university students, the city and the university surrounding issues of mutual interest

Identify mutual concerns and recommend thoughtful responses to those concerns

Identify opportunities for improving the community through shared initiatives

Improve utilization of resources available within the city and the university

Retain Binghamton University graduates in the greater Binghamton area post-graduation

We anticipate launching the Advisory Board in the Fall 2017 semester. To respond to the recent concerns about the Blue Light Project and to also honor our intent to provide some support to the City of Binghamton this year, the University will work with the City to entertain requests for one time funds for projects endorsed by a new Town-Gown Advisory Board that respond to the broad goals noted above. To what extent the University can provide support in future years and at what amounts will be in part a function of the overall university budget. For this year, the projects and amounts funded will be determined by the recommendations of the Town Gown Advisory Board and review by the City and University.

Brian T. Rose

Vice President for Student Affairs