April Warrant of Week Suspected Arrested

Binghamton police arrested a man on April 29th after recognizing him as a recent suspect featured in the Broome County Sheriff's Office Warrant of the Week campaign.

The Sheriff's office says Keith Starford was recognized as he was walking down a City of Binghamton Street. Starford was the department's featured warrant for April 19th.

Sheriff David Harder also credits Starford's capture to confidential tips provided by the public.

