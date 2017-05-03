Sheriff Wants Help Finding This Man

Broome Co. Warrant of the Week, Mark Hemenway

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding this man — Mark A. Hemenway, 33 yrs. old.

Mark A. Hemenway, 33, wanted on a warrant for violating parole. Broome Co. Sheriff's Dept. May 3, 2017 Warrant of the Week.

Hemenway Description: Hemenway is a white male, 5'9" tall, 145 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for violating probation on a burglary charge.

Have a Tip?

You can post your tips Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/mostwanted or by calling either the department's tip line at (607) 778-1196 or the Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923/(607) 778-2933.