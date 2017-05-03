Water And Ice Still Available At Distribution Stations

Thousands of Broome County residents are still without power after Monday's storm. Ice and water distribution stations continue to supply water and dry ice on Wednesday.

The bottled water and dry ice is donated by NYSEG and the Southern Tier American Red Cross is distributing the supplies at the following locations.

Vestal Fire Department #4, 3341 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal

Chenango Fire Department #2, 1045 Castle Creek Rd, Castle Creek

Windsor Fire Department, 4 Academy St, Windsor

Campville Fire Department, 6153 Route 17C

Distribution will continue until 8pm on Wednesday night, or until supplies lasts.