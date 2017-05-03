No Students Harmed in Dryden Middle/High School Chemistry Lab Incident

On Tuesday, Dryden Middle/High School followed safety procedures to evacuate the building after a small, accidental fire occurred in a garbage receptacle of the school’s chemistry lab; the incident was isolated and contained, and no students were harmed.

A student cleaned up a container with chemical on it with a paper towel following an educational experiment in the chemistry lab and threw the towel in the trash can. Another student simultaneously washed and dried their hands with water, and put their damp paper towel in the same garbage receptacle. A reaction between the chemical and water occurred, resulting in a small fire isolated in the garbage receptacle.

The teacher immediately used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, and the fire alarm was pulled for evacuation of the building. The teacher closed the door to the lab on the way out, containing the incident inside the chemistry lab.

The Dryden Fire Department removed the trash can and completed an assessment of the building. Students that were in the lab were assessed by nurses and paramedics, and none showed any signs of irritation to the nose, ears or throat.

“We take student safety very seriously,” said Dryden Superintendent Sandy Sherwood. “The school has evacuation and emergency procedures in place to keep our kids safe, and they were followed accordingly.”

To further the school’s commitment to safety, the district is utilizing TST BOCES’ Health and Safety services to bring in professional air testing Wednesday as a precautionary measure. The school building will be closed for the day, Wednesday May 3, for the testing of the air quality to be conducted.