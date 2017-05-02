NYSEG Opens Distribution Sites for Water and Dry Ice

Many residents throughout the area are still without power. On Tuesday night NYSEG along with volunteers from the American Red Cross were handing out dry ice along with bottles of water to residents who were waiting for power to come back on. Pick-up sites are located at the Vestal Fire Station on Vestal Parkway East, the Chenango Fire Department on Castle Creek Road, the Windsor Fire Department on Academy Street and the Campville Fire Department on Route 17c. NYSEG told some residents they can expect to be without power until 10 pm Wednesday night.

"It's disruptive, because you can't shower. Of course we have water and it's not the heating season, so it's not life-threatening for us. It's a hardship; there's a lot of elderly in the part of the city where we live. Kind of surprised that in the city it's going to take that long to get the power back," said Stewart Post, a resident of Binghamton's west side

If you are still without power you can pick up dry ice and water at any of the four distribution sites Wednesday from 8-am to 8-pm.