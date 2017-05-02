Rumble Ponies bash three homers in win over Akron

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies bested the Akron RubberDucks, 5-4, on Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium. Binghamton launched a season-high three home runs to back the pitching staff’s season-high 14 strikeouts. Three Rumble Ponies relievers combined to toss 3-1/3 scoreless innings to secure Binghamton’s first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Rumble Ponies played from behind for the second straight game after Todd Hankins set the tone with a leadoff homer in the first inning. Yu Chang doubled the lead with an RBI single against Binghamton starter Donovan Hand.

Binghamton responded quickly when Tomas Nido grounded into a first-inning double play, scoring Champ Stuart from third.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game in the third inning, hitting the first of their three home runs. Nido cranked a two-out home run over the centerfield wall, his second of the season, to level the score at 2-2.

David Thompson’s two-run blast in the fourth inning, sent the Rumble Ponies in front, 4-2. Thompson’s long ball was his second of the season, bringing his RBI total to 11.

After Akron tied the game on Mark Mathias’ two-out sixth-inning double, Matt Oberste provided the game’s final run. The Rumble Ponies first baseman led off the 6th inning with a towering drive over the left field wall, giving Binghamton a 5-4 lead.

Corey Taylor (2-2) allowed two inherited runners to score in the sixth, but kept his own line blank over 1-1-1/3 innings to earn the win. Tim Peterson struck out the side in the eighth before Alberto Baldonado replicated the feat in the ninth to earn his third save.

The Rumble Ponies (12-9) wrap up their series against the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 PM. RHP Corey Oswalt takes the hill against RHP Nick Pasquale. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 11:50 AM on CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM WYOS and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton has hit a home run in five straight games…the Rumble Ponies are 4-1 in one-run games…Alberto Baldonado extended his scoreless streak to 12-2/3 innings…Tim Peterson extended his scoreless streak to 10.0 innings

Tickets for the game and Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)