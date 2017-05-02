Drpich slams Bearcats past Bonnies in walkoff win

VESTAL, N.Y. - Freshman second baseman Justin Drpich drilled a walk-off grand slam with one out in the bottom of the ninth to carry Binghamton baseball (23-9) to a 10-6 win over visiting St. Bonaventure (22-16) Tuesday afternoon at the Complex. It was BU's second-straight walk-off win and gives the Bearcats 10 wins in their last 12 games.



After surrendering leads three different times in the game, BU came up even at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth. Senior right fielder Eddie Posavec led off with a single to right field. Sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak was intentionally walked and junior clean-up Jason Agresti dropped down a perfect sacrifice bunt, moving runners to second and third. The Bonnies opted to walk senior first baseman Brendan Skidmore to get to Drpich with the bases loaded. The first-year infielder made them pay when he drove a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right field for the opposite-field round tripper - his first career grand slam and second home run of the season.



Senior Nicholas Liegi (W, 3-0) allowed just one hit in his 1.1 innings to nail down the win. After the Bonnies tied the game with three runs in the top of the eighth, Liegi entered and stranded the go-ahead run on second in the ninth with a key strikeout and groundout to end the frame.



Drpich went 3-for-5 with five RBI and Agresti went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Junior center fielder CJ Krowiak and Posavek had two hits apiece.



Binghamton opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second. Drpich sent an 0-2 pitch to the wall in right center for an RBI double and junior DH Pat Britt followed with an RBI single to stake BU to a 2-0 lead.



St. Bonaventure tied the game with two runs in the fifth before BU pushed ahead in the bottom of the inning. Krowiak led off with a triple to the wall in right center and scored on a wild pitch to give the Bearcats a 3-2 lead.



But the Bonnies responded with a tying run in the seventh on a leadoff home run. Binghamton put three on the board in the bottom of the seventh to forge ahead 6-3. Agresti ripped an RBI double into the left field corner and Skidmore followed with an RBI double off the wall in center. Skidmore came in to score on a throwing error by the Bona catcher.



But up 6-3, BU surrendered three runs on four hits in the top of the eighth, setting the stage for Drpich's heroics.



The first-place Bearcats (9-2 in AE) return to conference action this weekend when they host UMass Lowell. The teams open with a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)