Bearcats big innings washed away

Rain put a premature end to what was lining up to be a Bearcats conference win over rival Albany. The Bearcats led the Great Danes 9-1 with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning when the rain started and prevented play from being resumed.

In order for a game to count officially, five complete innings need to be played (when the home team is losing). This game will not be rescheduled as the Bearcats and Great Danes have already faced each other for the two required America East regular season games.

While the stats will not count, reigning America East Player of the Week Kate Richard went 3-3 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored. Crysti Eichner went 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI. The Bearcats scored three runs in the third and four in the fourth.

BU, currently in first place in the conference standings, will finish its regular season on the road against Stony Brook with a doubleheader Friday at 1:00 and 3:00, and a single game Sunday at noon.