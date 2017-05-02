Richard named America East Softball Player of the Week

VESTAL, N.Y. – Junior third baseman Kate Richard has been named the America East Player of the Week for April 24-30. It marks the second time this season – and third time in her career – that she has earned the conference's weekly accolade.



Richard was the difference maker in Binghamton's three-game sweep over Maine in a showdown for first place in the America East this past weekend. She went 5-for-6 (.833) with three home runs and six RBI. She also drew three walks, including two that were intentional. Her final numbers for the three-game series included an on-base percentage of .818 and a slugging percentage of 2.500.



In Binghamton's five games last week, Richard hit .500 (6-for-12) with three home runs and six RBI. She finished with an on-base percentage of .611 and a slugging percentage of 1.333.



For the season, Richard is second in the conference with 11 home runs and first with 45 RBI.



"Kate had a fantastic weekend for us and came up with some big hits to put runs on the board early in our games against Maine," head coach Michelle Johnston said. "Her confidence at the plate seemed to carry on to the rest our line up and was good to see them all working for each other."



Richard previously was named the America East Player of the Week on Feb. 16, 2015 and on March 21 earlier this season.



Binghamton (21-21, 11-2 AE) needs two wins in its final four regular-season games, or corresponding Maine losses, to clinch its second consecutive America East regular-season championship.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)