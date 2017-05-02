Governor Cuomo Combats Gang Violence

Governor Cuomo Combats Gang ViolencePosted: Updated:
Governor Cuomo held press conferences in Rochester and Albany where he discussed what New York State is doing to decrease gang violence.
As part of the Anti Gang High Intensity Initiative funding is being increased to the G.I.V.E and SNUG programs in Rochester and Albany. The G.I.V.E program, which stands for Gun Involved Violence Elimination, targets resources to gun violence hot spots. The SNUG program is aimed at preventing gun violence.
The state has invested more than $2.25 million in Rochester and nearly $1.2 million in Albany.
The cities will both gain an additional 10 state troopers.
Cuomo also announced that federal and local law enforcement agencies will have expanded access to state intelligence.
