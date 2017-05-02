BU Lacrosse gears up for postseason

For the first time since 2014 the BU men's lacrosse team is headed for the America East postseason. Perhaps more impressively, the Bearcats are in the playoffs under a first year head coach. Kevin McKeown took over the program and flipped the teams record in his first year. Last year BU went 4-10 (2-4), this year 10-4 (4-2).

It's a rare thing to have a new coach, with a new philosophy, new practice routine, and new protocols come into a program with old players and have immediate success. Credit where credit is due though, the players have responded well to the new regime.

"People have really bought in. I think that's pretty evident since we're playing right now, we're still talking," said Goalie Tanner Cosens. "I think that that's been a big thing, people have bought in and really been willing make that sacrifice day in and day out."

"I think our seniors have really done a great job in embracing the new coaching staff and any changes that we're doing that's different from what they've done previously, they've held their teammates accountable to those standards," said McKeown. "I think that's been the key for us this year."

Having not been to the playoffs since 2014, when this year's seniors were freshmen, there's not a whole lot of postseason experience on the roster. However, standout senior Tom Moore made it to the Final Four with Denver in 2013, and McKeown played for the Bearcats in 2004 when they made it to the conference title game, and was interim head coach in 2011 leading BU to the AEast playoffs. Moore and McKeown are once again leading the way with their approach to handling the one and done atmosphere of the playoffs.

"The biggest thing, even when I was at Denver, we just look at it as another game, Moore said. "We don't want to look at it like our possible last game of the season. It's just another opportunity to go out there, make some plays, and hopefully come out with a win."

"It really is just another lacrosse game," McKeown said. "I think playing against Syracuse in a big, high energy environment was good preparation for that and I think our guys will be ready to come, come Thursday."

Top-seed Albany will host the America East Tournament. BU plays UMBC on Thursday at 4:30.