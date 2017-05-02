Tioga Downs Prepares for Derby Day

Tioga Downs Casino expects to host between 12 and 15 thousand people Saturday in their celebration of the Kentucky Derby and live harness racing. The day will be filled with an action-packed Derby Fest including live entertainment, a Derby Hat contest, giveaways and a spectacular fireworks display following the night's final race.

Guests can also enjoy a full evening of live harness racing at Tioga Downs as they kick off the new racing season at 5 p.m. post time. Although the day features a lot of gambling on horses, the event can be for anyone to attend.

"It's great for the kids, they're welcome here too and with this environment, especially here at Tioga Downs; the way the place is set up, you can get very close to the horses so that really excites the kids a lot, said Brett Risi, Tioga and Vernon Downs Handicapper."

If the weather is not the greatest on Saturday, the good news for visitors is that the Grandstand has a major covering, for a comfortable experience.

Derby celebrations will start in the morning and go on all day, Tioga Downs staff advises anyone interested to arrive early.