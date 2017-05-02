BU Athletics, one big happy family

From basketball to baseball, tennis to track & field, and every sport in-between, Binghamton University honored its student-athletes on Monday night at the 70th annual end of the year awards banquet. One player was announced for each team as the MVP of the year, and the finalists were announced for male and female Athlete of the Year, and four Bearcats earned career achievement awards. The Players of the Year will be announced in June at the conclusion of the spring sports seasons.

While the night was about celebrating accomplishment, it was also about camaraderie and celebrating the relationships formed over the last year. Regardless of sport, the Bearcats are all in when it comes to supporting their classmates.

"We're all so close. We go to each other's games. We're a very supportive group of athletes," said Gabby Bracchi, senior, softball. "We're always getting together in support of each other."

"There's a lot of people that actually care, a lot more than you don't see when you're playing your games," said Eddie Posavec, senior, baseball. "There's a lot of people in the background that are there to support you in a lot of different ways. I think just having everyone come together in one big event like this makes it shown like there's a big community, not just the athletic community that cares about you, it's the entire community as a whole."