Broome County Remains In A State Of Emergency

The Broome County state of emergency remains in effect as of 5:14 p.m.

Jason Garnar's office emphasized that this is not a travel ban. However residents should remain cautious while driving.

According to NYSEG's website over 9,000 customers in Broome County and over 1,000 customers in Tioga county are still without power as of 7:00 p.m.

NYSEG has set up four distribution centers for customers without power to pick up dry ice and water bottles. Supplies will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The sites are:

Vestal Fire Station #4 located at 3341 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal. Chenango Fire Station #2 located at 1045 Castle Creek Road, Castle Creek. Windsor Fire Department located at 4 Academy Street, Windsor. Campville Fire Department located at 6153 NY Route 17C, Endicott.

Sites will be open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Broome County road closure updates can be found on the Broome County website.