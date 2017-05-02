Vestal Residents React to Severe Storm Aftermath

Some tales of destruction from a severe storm that swept through the area Monday night could be seen in the Town of Vestal on Tuesday.

"We've experienced storms before, but never like this," said Winson Chen, who lives on Manchester Road.

On Tuesday morning, Chen watched as crews cleaned up an uprooted tree that fell into the roof of his Vestal home around 7:45 Monday night.

"We were very scared because at that time we were still cooking dinner, and then we heard the big, loud noise," said Chen.

Chen said he expected the cost to be more than $10,000 in damage repairs.

On Tuesday, crews also worked on power lines including those at Powderhouse Road. Just down the street, residents expressed devastation off-camera about the heavy damages to their sap house and a barn used as a playhouse.

Over on Elizabeth Street, residents were still waiting for power to come back on Tuesday afternoon -- after it was knocked out shortly after 8:00 Monday night. Some residents said they were fortunate to have backup.

“I got my generator running. It’s not working 100 percent like I want it to, but I’ve got my refrigerator,” said Dave Morean, who lives on Elizabeth Street.

While there was no damage to his home, Tuesday afternoon Morean picked up the remains left by fallen tree branches in his backyard.

“I realize there’s nothing we can do about it, and we can’t control the weather, but it’s frustrating,” said Morean.

While frustrating was a good word to describe what some area residents felt as they cleaned up the storm's aftermath, another word for those including Winson Chen -- was gratitude.

“Our family is safe, thank God for that. You know, because it could be worse. It could be much worse,” said Chen.

As of 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, NYSEG reported 615 customers in Vestal were still without power. To keep updated on NYSEG power outages, click here.

