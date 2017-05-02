Storm Damage: Trees Fall On Houses, Roadways In Johnson City

Electrical wires and branches litter the roadways of Broome County following Monday night's storm. It was a quick gust, lasting only about 10 minutes in some areas, but cleanup from the damage will take much longer.

"It sounded like it was a train coming through," says Brian Lux, describing the sound he heard when a 56-year-old oak tree crashed onto his Oakdale Road home in Johnson City.

Lux and his mother were sitting in the rear of the house when they heard the wind coming. Deciding to get away from the windows, the Lux's headed to the middle of the home, making it to the kitchen seconds before the tree hit.

"It took about 10-15 seconds for it to settle on the house and it shook the whole time," says Lux.

Lux says the tree has been in the yard since he was a child. He remembers it being planted. And in the almost seven decades the Lux's have lived there, they have never seen a storm this powerful sweep through the neighborhood.

"Nothing like this ever before," says Lux.

While Lux says he will miss the shade of the tree on his front porch, he and his mom are lucky to be alive.

Other damage in the Village of Johnson City includes an impassable Boland Drive. Trees blocking the road tangled in electrical wires on the way down, leaving neighboring street without power.

Another uprooted tree crashed through an upper story apartment on Burbank Ave, also crushing a mustang parked in the driveway. Neighbors say the owner of the mustang was getting into the car to go somewhere when he saw the tree coming down. The neighbors say no one was hurt.

Crews were on the scene on St Charles Street clearing a tree that fell across the road. As of 2:30pm, NYSEG reports over 2,000 Johnson City customers are still without power.