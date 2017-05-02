STUDY: Tioga, Broome Best Places To Live on Social Security

For the third-straight year, Tioga County ranked first in the state for people whose retirement incomes rely mostly on social security benefits, according to a new study by financial planning site, Smart Asset. This year, Broome County ranked in the top 10 counties.

Net income is calculated by the average Social Security income per county minus the taxes a retiree would have to pay on that amount.

If you are looking at counties across the country that give you the most bank for social security dollar, Sumter County, Fla. scored 100 on the Smart Asset index. Other top counties include Antrim, Michigan, Box Butte, Nebraska and Warren, Indiana.