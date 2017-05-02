  • Home

Otsiningo Park Closed For Storm Cleanup

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Otsiningo Park will remain closed today for storm cleanup.
Downed trees over the walking paths in the park provide a public safety risk. Until the trees can be removed the park will remained closed to the public.
It is the goal of the Broome County Parks Department to have Otsiningo Park up and running for tomorrow morning.
