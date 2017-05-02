Pennsylvania Road Closures

Flooding, downed trees, and downed utility lines have closed several roads throughout Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided a list of current road closures in the northeast and central Pennsylvania regions:

Bradford County

• Route 1055 (Battle Creek Road) in Rome Borough near the intersection of Route 187.

• Route 2001 (Sugar Hill Road) in Wilmont Township near the Wyoming County line.

Columbia County

• Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) from Route 487 to Sportsman Club Road in Orange Township.

Lycoming County

• Route 42 from Route 118 in Jordan Township to Mountain Road in Penn Township.

• Route 44 from Route 554 in Washington Township and Route 654 in Limestone Township.

• Route 284 just east of Route 15 in Jackson Township.

• Route 442 from Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township to Route 42 at the Columbia County line in Franklin Township.

• Route 554 from Route 44 in Washington Township to Route 15 in South Williamsport.

• Route 973 from Yeagle Hill Road to Wallis Run Road in Eldred Township.

• Route 2015 (Dark Hollow Road) from Route 118 in Lairdsville to Moreland Baptist Road in Moreland Township.

• Route 2019 (Moreland Baptist Road) from Route 442 in Moreland Township to Magargel Lane in Franklin Township.

• Route 2051 (Quaker Church Road) from Route 220 in Muncy Township to Route 864 in Mill Creek Township.

• Route 2055 (Chippewa Road) from Route 405 to East Lime Bluff Road in Muncy Creek Township.

• Route 3009 (Spook Hollow Road) from Route 220 in Piatt Township to West Line Road in Woodward Township.

• Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) from Route 44 in Cummings Township to Route 287 in Pine Township.

Montour County

• Route 54 from Route 254 in Derry Township to I-80 at Mausdale in Valley Township.

• Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) from Route 54 to PP&L Road in Anthony Township.

• Route 1006 (Preserve Road/Ant Hill Road) from Route 54 in Anthony Township to Strawberry Ridge Road in Anthony Township.

Sullivan County

• Route 1008 (Shinerville Road) from Route 220 to Potuck Road in Cherry Township.

• Route 2002 (Main Street) from Route 220 in Davidson Township to Nordmont Road in Laporte Township.

• Route 4007 from Route 4008 to Browns Road in Elkland Township.

• Route 4011 (McCarty Driscoll Road) from Route 87 in Forks Township to Route 4009 in Elkland Township.

PennDOT says motorists should be alert and watch for standing water on roadways throughout the area. They should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Road conditions are updated continuously on www.511PA.com