Police Week: Memorial Breakfast Recognizes Community Support

Local law enforcement thanks the community for their support at a breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast recognized businesses and individuals who have been actively involved in Police Week throughout the years. Scholarships were also awarded to college students studying criminal justice.

On hand as a guest speaker Ithaca Police Department's youngest officer, Colin Toland, served as a reminder of the importance of police and community relations. The 9-year-old battling cancer was sworn into the Ithaca agency last fall, fulfilling his dream to become a police officer. Colin's mom says the relationship with Ithaca police has shown the community the humanity behind the badges.

"He and the officers get a lot out of that relationship," says Tamiko Toland, Officer Colin's mom, "and I think it has shown the community a lot about what police officers really want to do -- Really focus on helping people."

Police Week continues on Wednesday with the 18th annual golf tournament at The Links At Hiawatha.