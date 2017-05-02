Schools Open, 27,800 Tier Homes Without Power

A fast-moving storm Monday night knocked out power to thousands of NYSEG customers and forced 40 roads to close in Broome County.

About 16,500 of the outages are in Broome County - where the county is reporting 40 road closures. A state of emergency remains in effect for Broome County, but there is NO travel ban. All schools are open but the Windsor School District is on a two-hour delay.

As of 7:40 a.m Tuesday, about 28,000 NYSEG customers in Broome, Delaware, Chenango and Tioga counties were without electricity. The National Weather Service has canceled all Severe Thunderstorm Advisories throughout the region.

Here is the NYSEG number to report any downed power lines: 1-800-572-1131.



A live wire at the intersection of High and African Rds. in Vestal knocks out power Monday night.

