Binghamton Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A Binghamton Man died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV at William and Griswold Streets on the city's east side the evening of April 21, according to Binghamton Police.

According to a BPD press release, police responded to a report of the crash around 7:15 p.m. Police say Relonzo Perkins, 29, of Binghamton, was unable to be revived and later declared dead at Wilson Hospital.

In the press release, police said Perkins was traveling at an unsafe speed on William Street, when he passed the stop sign at Griswold Street and struck the SUV traveling south on Griswold Street.

Police say one of the two people in the SUV was taken to Wilson Hospital with minor injuries.

The Binghamton Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Division.