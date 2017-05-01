Reports of an Armed Person at Colgate University

Colgate University officials warned of an armed person on campus Monday night, in alerts through their twitter account.

Colgate Alert: Because of a dangerous situation in the Coop, everyone is advised to leave the building. — Colgate University (@colgateuniv) May 2, 2017

Colgate Alert: There is an armed person at the Coop. Find a safe space and remain indoors. If you are off-campus,stay away. — Colgate University (@colgateuniv) May 2, 2017

Campus safety officials report there have been no shots fired. Situation is still under investigation. Updates as available. — Colgate University (@colgateuniv) May 2, 2017

Law enforcement continues to search campus in response to reports of armed individual. No reports of shots fired. Updates as available. — Colgate University (@colgateuniv) May 2, 2017

Law enforcement continues to investigate reports of armed individual. No reports of shots fired. Updates will continue as available. — Colgate University (@colgateuniv) May 2, 2017

According to their social media, no shots have been fired and law enforcement continues to investigate reports of the armed individual.

