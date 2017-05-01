Rumble Ponies washed away Monday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies series opener against the Akron RubberDucks on Monday night has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 13. The first pitch of the twin bill is scheduled for 12:05 PM.

Tickets for Monday’s game can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future 2017 regular season Rumble Ponies game (excluding July 3).

Thursday’s postponement marks the Rumble Ponies fifth weather-affected game of the season and the third at home.

Monday’s Prevention Night, presented by the Broome Opiod Abuse Council (BOAC) Drug Free Communities has been moved to May 16.

The Rumble Ponies (11-9) will look to open their second series against the RubberDucks on Tuesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Donovan Hand takes the mound against RHP Michael Peoples. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Friday starting at 6:20 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

