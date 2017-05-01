Bearcats honor top student-athletes

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton held its 70th Annual Varsity Athletics Awards Banquet Monday night at the Events Center. The department honored its 400+ student-athletes and celebrated the achievements of the 2016-17 year.



During the evening, BU recognized its 84 seniors and two of them - wrestler Dylan Caruana and cross country/track athlete Alana MacDonald, offered reflections on their time at Binghamton.



The awards presented honored academic achievement, community service, individual perseverance and athletics excellence for the 2016-17 year and career distinction as well. The night culminated with the naming of the Athlete of the Year finalists, the four notable senior awards and the unveiling of the 2016-17 Highlight Video.



Seniors Sarah Haley (track & field), Gabby Bracchi (softball), Eddie Posavec (baseball) and Joe Miceli (track & field) took home the prominent career awards. Haley and Posavec received the John Bilos Awards, Bracchi earned the Jessie A. Godfrey Award and Miceli won the Jake Pitler Award.

Haley is is a two-time America East pole vault champion and has been named all-conference five times. As a freshman in 2014, she won the America East indoor title and helped lead the Bearcats to a program-best, second-place finish at the meet. Haley followed up with top-three finishes at the ensuing two America East Indoor Championships as well as at the 2015 conference outdoor meet. This past February, she captured her second America East title at the indoor championships. Beyond the conference, Haley has also finished eighth in the pole vault at the ECAC Indoor Championships twice during her career.



Bracchi has been instrumental in the softball team's championship runs the past two years. At the same time, she has excelled off the field. As a junior, she broke the single-season program record with 55 runs scored. Two weekends ago, her five stolen bases against Hartford broke the program's single-game record. For her career, Bracchi currently ranks fourth all time in both runs and hits. She is also second all-time in stolen bases. In 2015, Bracchi was inducted into the National College Athlete Honor Society and in 2016, she was named to the America East All-Academic Team. On the national level, Bracchi has also been named a Scholar-Athlete by the National Fast Pitch Coaches' Association.



Posavec has been a stalwart for a baseball program that has won two America East championships and is the favorite to win another this spring. His walk-off hit in the 2014 title game sent the Bearcats to the NCAAs and two years later he was named to the NCAA all-tournament team after driving in three runs in the Texas A&M regional. He was an AE all-rookie selection in 2014 and a first team all-conference choice last spring. A versatile player who has been a four-year starter at catcher, outfield and DH, Posavec is a team captain this year. As a freshman he set a program record by logging 336 consecutive innings behind the plate. He ranks among the program's all-time top-10 in doubles, triples and stolen bases. Off the field he is scholar athlete and multiple-time America East Honor Roll recipient.



Miceli is wrapping up a standout career, both on the track and in the classroom. He has won three America East titles and was named the conference's Most Outstanding Men's Field Athlete at the 2016 outdoor championships. Later this month, he will compete at the NCAA East Regional Meet for the second year in a row. Off the track, Miceli was inducted in the National College Athlete Honor Society in 2015 and was presented with the America East's Elite 18 Awards following the 2016 indoor meet. Miceli was also named a Scholar-Athlete by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association following the 2016 outdoor season.



2016-17 Award Winners

Team MVPs

Baseball – TBA

Men's Basketball – Bobby Ahearn

Women's Basketball – Imani Watkins

Men's Cross Country – Nate Kozyra

Women's Cross Country – Allison Davis

Golf – Kyle Wambold

Men's Lacrosse – TBA

Women's Lacrosse – Emma Jehle

Men's Soccer – Kevin Flesch

Women's Soccer – Katie Hatziyianis

Softball – TBA

Men's Swimming & Diving – Alex Brion

Women's Swimming & Diving – Courney Foley

Men's Tennis – Ludovico Cestarollo

Women's Tennis – Annie DiMuro

Men's Indoor Track & Field – Jon Alkins

Men's Outdor Track & Field - TBA

Women's Indoor Track & Field – Sarah Haley

Women's Outdoor Track & Field - TBA

Volleyball – Lauren Kornmann

Wrestling – Steve Schneider



Athlete of the Year Finalists (winner to be named after spring seasons are complete)

Male – Jon Alkins (track & field), Tom Moore (lacrosse), Steve Schneider (wrestling)

Female – Rebecca Golderman (lacrosse), Lauren Kornmann (volleyball), Jessica Rutherford (softball), Imani Watkins (basketball)



John Bilos Alumni Awards(career achievement)

Male winner – Eddie Posavec, Baseball

Female winner – Sarah Haley, Track & Field



Jake Pitler Award (career achievement and leadership)

Joe Miceli, Men's Track & Field



Jessie A. Godfrey Award (career achievement and leadership)

Gabby Bracchi, Softball



Academic Achievement(top senior male and female GPAs in department)

Steve Campagna, Men's Swimming & Diving (3.758 in mechanical engineering)

Sharon Bossert, Women's Lacrosse (3.985 in integrated neuroscience)



Binghamton Bearcats Athletic Association Team Community Service Award

Wrestling Team



Comeback Athlete of the Year

Charlie Novoth, Men's Soccer



Athletic Trainers of the Year

Bridget Hunt and Argyris Dinoris



Orthopedic Associates Scholarship Award

Brianna DeVincentis



Dan McCormack PhD Athletic Tutor of the Year

Ruhulamin Haque



Bearcatitude Award (given by student-athletes)

Jim Frawley

