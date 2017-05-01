Jason Garnar Declares State of Emergency for Broome County

Jason Garnar has declared a State of Emergency in Broome County.

Residents are advised to stay indoors. As well as to avoid unnecessary travel and areas damaged by the storm.

The Broome County Executive Office said there were 400 active 911 calls at 9:45 p.m.

The storm has left over 12,000 residents in Broome County and 3,000 residents in Tioga County without power as of 10:30 p.m. according to the NYSEG's website.

If you have a power outage you can contact NYSEG on their website to report it or call them at 1-(800)-572-1131