Binghamton Salvation Army Accepting Applications for Youth Summer Camp

Are you interested in having your child go to summer camp this year?

The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for kids to enjoy a week-long trip, with overnight stay, at the organization’s Long Point Camp -- a Christian-run camp on Seneca Lake in Penn Yan, NY.

There are three sessions that will be open to a total of 20 Binghamton area youth for $10 each.

2017 Camp Sessions:

Session: Teen Camp -- 3 male, 1 female

Dates: June 27 - July 1

Session: Music Conservatory -- 5 male, 4 female

Dates: July 12 - July 17

Session: Corps Camp -- 5 male, 2 female

Dates: July 19 – July 24

Those who attend will take part in activities such as swimming, and arts and crafts.

"Kids can get sedimentary sitting on the coach, playing video games for a long time. This gives kids an opportunity to get up, to get active, and get doing something good," said Major Ron Heimbrock, Corps Commanding Officer for the Binghamton Salvation Army.

Heimbrock says the camp is accredited by the American Camping Association.

To apply or find out more information, call the Binghamton Salvation Army at (607) 722-2987.