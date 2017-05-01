Binghamton Police Believe Recent Homicides 'Gang-Related', Taking 'Proactive Measures'

Binghamton Police are taking "proactive measures" to help prevent any more of what's believed to be gang-related homicides in the city.

On Monday, a press conference was held at Binghamton's City Hall to discuss the increased efforts police will take.

"Violent criminals are not welcome in the City of Binghamton," said Binghamton Mayor Rich David.

"We will do everything we can to make sure our city continues to be a safe city."

According to Mayor David's Office, the following operations will be enhanced immediately:

Patrol Division: Increased neighborhood patrols. Overtime shifts to cover hours with high call volume.

Increased neighborhood patrols. Overtime shifts to cover hours with high call volume. Community Response Team: Increased patrols in ‘hot spot’ crime areas.

Increased patrols in ‘hot spot’ crime areas. Detective Division: Additional personnel to follow leads, develop information.

Additional personnel to follow leads, develop information. Crime Prevention Division: Increased resources to develop field intelligence, monitor street camera footage.

Increased resources to develop field intelligence, monitor street camera footage. S.W.A.T. Team: Detailed to ‘hot spot’ crime areas.

This came after police say an April 22 shooting outside an after-hours club on Orton Ave caused the death of Brandon Hernandez, 22, of Binghamton. Jihad Ray, 26, of Binghamton, was charged with second-degree murder.

On the evening of Friday April 28, police found Tyquan Gumbs, 24, of Binghamton, fatally shot in the back of 10 Fayette St. According to authorities, Gumbs was shot multiple times. Police are still looking for the suspects in this incident, but say there is no specific description to give at this time.

Zikuski said while he doesn't believe this to be a "gang war" at this point, police do believe there are gang ties in both cases.

"We don't know the motive at this point. Ray was a member of the MacBallers, it's our understanding he got thrown out, which is an offset of the Bloods," said Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski. "So we think there is some gang involvement here, but we have no indication this is over turf or drugs or anything like that. We think there's some other motive, although we're not completely sure of that."

"People that live in neighborhoods that this activity takes place in should have some concern," Zikuski added in Monday's press conference. "But for the average citizen in the City of Binghamton, this is not isolated, this is not random. These are some people that know each other, that have a beef for some reason."

The police chief said there were several witnesses and people who know information about both instances that have not yet come forward.

Anyone who has information on these incidents, or sees suspicious activity, is asked to call Binghamton Police Detectives at (607) 772-7080. Those who provide police tips can remain anonymous.

You can see the full press conference below: