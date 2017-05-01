  • Home

Seven freight cars are derailed in Binghamton Terminal

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Norfolk Southern employees responded to a serious train derailment just outside the city of Binghamton, Monday. 
 
Seven freight cars derailed Monday morning during a switching operation. The cars derailed, but did not fall over. Norfolk Southern could not release specific items in the freight cars, however the items were not hazardous. 

Employees were able to re-rail the freight cars just after noon and the track should be back and running Monday night by eight pm.  