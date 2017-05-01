  • Home

Man arrested in Pennsylvania Avenue Stabbing

Binghamton Police responded to a stabbing in the area of 85 Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday night around 10:00 pm. Kenneth Goodman, 43, of Binghamton, was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree.

One man was taken to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment, his condition has not been released at this time. It is unknown whether or not Goodman knew the victim. 