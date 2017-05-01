Ceremony Remembers Police Killed In Line Of Duty

Dozens of law enforcement officers took time today to honor the lives of officers killed in the line of duty. 41 roses were laid down at the memorial service, one each for the 41 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Not forgotten. Police and the community honor those who lay down their lives for the job. pic.twitter.com/B8J6fvX6XM — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) May 1, 2017

It's a tradition to remember the fallen each year, marking a somber beginning of Police Week. It's never an easy day for those who knew the deceased.

"My career with the State Police, I've served with and gotten to know quite a few that are on that wall," says Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey.

For Garey, many of these names represent old friends and colleagues.

"You know, you remember their smile or laughs you had or you sharing a drink with them and you know, goofy things that happen," says Garey.

From 1845 to 2014, 14 different agencies lost officers. Their lives serve as a reminder of the risks police face every day.

"They know that that call could come in," says Garey, "That this could be their last day on earth, every time they leave the station."

Several events are scheduled for the upcoming days to celebrate Police Week. Tuesday morning there will be a memorial breakfast at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.