Man Charged With Possession of Child Porn

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division arrested Reid L. Babcock, 47 year old male of Binghamton for Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child. Babcock is accused of possessing several images on his cell phone that depict a child less than 16 years of age engaged in sexual conduct. Babcock was charged with one (1) count of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child - Class E Felony. Babcock was arraigned on the charge in the Town of Dickinson Court and remanded to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility without bail.