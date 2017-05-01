  • Home

Man Charged With Possession of Child Porn

Posted: Updated:
TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. -

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division  arrested Reid L. Babcock, 47 year old male of Binghamton for Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.  Babcock is accused of possessing several images on his cell phone that depict a child less than 16 years of age engaged in sexual conduct.  Babcock was charged with one (1) count of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child - Class E Felony.  Babcock was arraigned on the charge in the Town of Dickinson Court and remanded to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility without bail.  