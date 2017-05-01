Barnaby's Pub makes room for customers

Barnaby's Pub in Endwell is making things a little easier for their customers when it comes to parking. The business brought down an apartment building Monday morning in order to improve parking for customers.

The construction is expected to make room for at least 15 parking spaces. Prior to construction, customers would have to either park behind the Pub or find another location.

The bar and restaurant is celebrating their 25th year in business and hope to have things set by the end of the month.