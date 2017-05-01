  • Home

We have a name! Baby Tajiri

    Animal Adventure in Harpursville invited people to come out to celebrate World Giraffe Day and visit the park's newest attraction, Oliver the giraffe, along with more than 75 other species of animals.
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. -

April the giraffe's calf finally has a name! On Monday morning, Animal Adventure Park announced the giraffe's name is 'Tajiri' -- Swahili for 'Hope'. 

The name was chosen by Allysa, April handler.

"Allysa's Choice"  came out on top from 10 finalists Sunday night.

-Allysa's Choice
-Apollo
-Geoffrey
-Gio
-Harpur
-Noah
--Ollie
-Patch
-Patches
-Unity

Each vote cost $1 - a portion of the proceeds benefited giraffe conservation, the Ava's Little Heroes foundation, which was named after Patch's daughter and helps sick children locally.

Tajiri will be staying with his mom until he is weaned. Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville is closed for construction and will re-open May 13.