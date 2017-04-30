Police Week: Remembering Fallen Officers

To kick off Police Week, officers, friends, and family attended an annual non-denominational Memorial Church Service to honor fallen police officers in the line of duty. The service was conducted at the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial Church in Johnson City.

"When an officer dies in the line of duty, there's an awful lot of publicity and an awful lot of people that are concerned. Years later people seem to forget. This church service and our week events seem to remind people that those people give the ultimate sacrifice for the community, that they work for and where they live," said Paul Burnett, President of the Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

A New York State Police Honor Guard, followed by a bagpiper and area police officers started the ceremony. An officer representing each department with a fallen officer lit a candle in their memory.

This is just one of the events that will continue throughout the rest of the week. Next event will be a flag raising held on Monday, May 1st at 11 a.m. in front of the Endicott police station. For the full list of events throughout the week, you can visit the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association Facebook page.