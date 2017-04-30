Community Throws Birthday Party for Boy Battling Cancer

Saturday, April 30th, dozens of people came to the American Legion 80 in Binghamton to benefit a 4-year-old boy with stage 3 cancer. Stephen Williams is the father of Abel, an energetic young boy who was diagnosed with stage 3 neuroblastoma.

"This has meant so much and it lined up. Yesterday was his 4th birthday and it's just a moment of celebration. We want to repeat this, move forward and with the community behind us, I'm just really proud to be from Binghamton. Every time something happens, everyone comes together, supports people through the hardest time of our lives. I can speak on behalf of his mother, we didn't have to go through it alone," said Stephen Williams, father of Able.

The fundraiser was held just a day after Abel's 4th birthday, so it seemed fitting to continue the celebration into Saturday. With $5 tickets at the door, it granted access to a bounce house, face painting, live entertainment. But more importantly, all the money raised will help with future medical bills.

Abel has just recently finished his 5th round of chemotherapy and has surgery scheduled in just a couple weeks. If you would like to find out more on upcoming events, you can visit Abel's event Facebook page here.