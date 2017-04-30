Earth Fest Educates the Public on the Environment

Every year thousands of people attend Earth Fest in the West Gyms at SUNY Broome. Traditionally, the fest is one of the longest-running celebrations of Earth Day in the nation. The event is best known for creative awareness of environment concerns and help provide programs, products, and technology to create a greener way of life.

"We need more people to understand that we all live in the same spaceship called Earth and the life support system has got some issues," said Douglas Garner, Professor.

Nearly 3,000 people attend the event annually. Tickets were only $1 at the door or free with the donation of a non-perishable food item to CHOW. The event featured a wide array of vendors, who designed their time on educating people on different environmental causes. Over 10 vendors offered a variety of children activities.

"A lot of people around here have children so it's good to get the children involved and also the parents. So that way they can teach their children and spread the knowledge around," said Matthew Slilaty, a member of the SUNY Broome Ecology Club.

For more information on Earth Fest, you can visit their website here.