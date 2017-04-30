Johnson City Passes 2017-18 Budget

On Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m., the Village of Johnson City Board had a special meeting to vote on the 2017-18 Budget. It passed in a 4-1 vote with Mayor Greg Deemie being the only dissenting vote.

According to Village Trustee, Rick Balles, there will be a Tax Rate increase of 0.35% and a Tex Levied increase of 0.50%.

Total Taxes to be Raised

2017-18: $10,217,444

2016-17: $10,166,767

Difference: $50,677

The average assessment in 2017-18 is $5,124 with a tax increase of $1l1807 per $1,000. As a result, the average taxpayer will pay an additional $6,00 per year in their property taxes.

The New York State Cap of 1% was not exceeded so Village residents will see an increase in their share of the 2017 NYS rebate check. The tax cap limits the amount local governments can increase property taxes by each year.

The Budget will add two additional Police officers and two Code Enforcement Officers who will work full time. In addition, the Fire Department was given additional funding for new equipment and tools.

An additional $400,000 was added to the Streets Line to perform more road work.

The Village Justice Building will also receive money to perform a renovation project.

This story will be updated once the full document is available.