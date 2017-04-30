Twenty One Broome Fire Departments Recruiting New Volunteers

Twenty One Fire Departments in Broome County took part in RecruitNY along with a total of 200 stations across the State. The weekend aims to encourage more people to become volunteer firefighters.

This was the 7th annual event, which is hosted by the Fireman's Association of the State of New York (FASNY).

Members of the public were encouraged to visit various Stations across the State, which were hosting open houses. Current volunteer firefighters were conducting tours of their facilities, demonstrating firefighting techniques and allowing visitors to try on gear.

Participating Fire Stations in Broome County

Chenango Bridge

Chenango

Chenango Forks

Choconut Center Volunteer

Conklin

East Maine

Endwell

Five Mile Point

Harpursville

Hillcrest

Kirkwood

Port Crane

Port Dickinson

Prospect Terrace

Sanitaria Springs

Town of Binghamton

Triangle Volunteer

Union Center

Vestal Fire

West Corners

West Endicott

The weekend was aimed to be both an educational experience as well as a recruiting tool.

"Joining the volunteer fire service has been the most rewarding experience in my life, and I do not believe I am alone is saying that," said Ken Pienkowski, FASNY President.

According to FASNY, the volunteer fire service is an important part of the economy in New York State. In a 2016 Economic Impact Report, FASNY found the annual cost of a replacement, all paid fire service would be $3.87 billion across the State and property taxes would rise by an estimated 26.5%.

For more information on how on how you can become a volunteer firefighter or learn more about FASNY, you can visit their website.