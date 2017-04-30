Design Company Spends 48-Hours Rebranding Another Local Business

Idea Kraft, a Binghamton-based Graphic Design Company is spending 48-straight hours rebranding another local company as part of their Re-Kraft Event.

The idea started when the Design Company wanted a creative way to help the community that has received them well over the last six years.

"Idea Kraft has been embraced by the community for quite a few years and we decided this year we were going to give back," said Jocelyn Bailey, Idea Kraft Project Manager.

The project began in March, when local businesses, non-profit organizations or enterprises that started in the Binghamton area could submit applications for why they felt they deserved a modern upgrade to their brand. From there, Idea Kraft chose three finalists and opened up the voting to the public via social media.

On April 26, Old barn Hallow, a local gluten-free bakery and organic market on State Street, was named the winner.

"They were very excited, the owner said she had never won anything," said Bailey.

Beginning on Saturday, April 29, and running through Sunday night, the design team is not leaving the office in an effort to complete a normally 6-month project in just two days.

"Oh we love a challenge," said Bailey.

Jocelyn called the project a "total team effort," with one Designer working on their logo, business cards, and a menu, a Web Developer working on a new homepage and other employees working on graphics they'll be able to use in the future.

"We wanted to take their mission of being the hometown bakery and translate it into new branding materials, a stronger web presence, and new signage," said Bailey.

As the project ends completion, Jocelyn said Old Barn Hallow can't wait to see the results.

"They are very anxious, hopefully, we'll do great things for their business," said Bailey.

While this is the first time Idea Kraft has tackled a project like this before, they do plan to do this every year going forward.

"This event is going to be one of those things that hopefully we'll be known for. We plan to keep continuing to give back to the community in this way," said Bailey.